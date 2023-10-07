Coastal Clash Flag Football Tournament gives new teams plenty of competition

OXNARD, Calif.-The Coastal Clash Flag Football Tournament took place at Hueneme High School in Oxnard on Saturday.

This is the first big tournament for new varsity teams along the coast.

Referees said 15 teams signed up including Lompoc, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Oxnard, Port Hueneme, and Simi Valley.

Flag football just became a California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) sport.

"I think is it fantastic for the young ladies and student athletes to come out and play football. said the State Instructional Chair Greg Truez, "It is a great opportunity to add another sport for CIF couldn't be better."

Teams that advanced played four games.

Coaches said they won't have a CIF final until 40 percent of the local public and private schools have teams.

Right now 27 percent of area schools have at least one team.

The athletes said the historic tournament feels like a big deal.

Their season wraps up at the end of the month.