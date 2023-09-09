Skip to Content
High School Sports

Friday Football Focus scores from Week 3

BIG GAME SAN MARCOS SANTA BARBARA.00_01_18_23.Still002
Scores from week 3 of the high school football season
By
Published 12:24 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Scores from area high school football games played on September 8

Santa Barbara 35, San Marcos 0

Pacifica 24, Buena 8

Ventura 17, Rio Mesa 14

Oxnard 57, Channel Islands 0

Central (Fresno) 48, Bishop Diego 28

Calvary Chapel (Santa Ana) 20, Carpinteria 19

Santa Ynez 49, Santa Maria 27

Atascadero 49, Everett Alvarez (Salinas) 28

Dos Palos 41, Pioneer Valley 17

San Luis Obispo 38, North (Bakersfield) 14

Templeton 49, Firebaugh 0

Manache 24, Paso Robles 14

Morro Bay 16, Fresno 13

Mission Prep 18, Aptos 15

Birmingham 56, Hueneme 0

Burbank 42, Fillmore 41

Arcadia 49, Nordhoff 8

Paraclete 10, Westlake 7

Simi Valley 56, Saugus 0

Canyon 48, Royal 9

Agoura 54, Calabasas 53 (ot)

Oak Park 22, Brentwood School 21

Valley Christian Academy 52, Santa Clarita Christian 14 (8-man)

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content