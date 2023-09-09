Friday Football Focus scores from Week 3
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Scores from area high school football games played on September 8
Santa Barbara 35, San Marcos 0
Pacifica 24, Buena 8
Ventura 17, Rio Mesa 14
Oxnard 57, Channel Islands 0
Central (Fresno) 48, Bishop Diego 28
Calvary Chapel (Santa Ana) 20, Carpinteria 19
Santa Ynez 49, Santa Maria 27
Atascadero 49, Everett Alvarez (Salinas) 28
Dos Palos 41, Pioneer Valley 17
San Luis Obispo 38, North (Bakersfield) 14
Templeton 49, Firebaugh 0
Manache 24, Paso Robles 14
Morro Bay 16, Fresno 13
Mission Prep 18, Aptos 15
Birmingham 56, Hueneme 0
Burbank 42, Fillmore 41
Arcadia 49, Nordhoff 8
Paraclete 10, Westlake 7
Simi Valley 56, Saugus 0
Canyon 48, Royal 9
Agoura 54, Calabasas 53 (ot)
Oak Park 22, Brentwood School 21
Valley Christian Academy 52, Santa Clarita Christian 14 (8-man)