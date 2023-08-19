Bishop Diego loses heartbreaker to Foothill in season opener

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Bishop Diego was stopped three times inside the 5-yard line in the final 30 seconds and the Cardinals lost to Foothill of Santa Ana 31-28 in a heartbreaking season opener at La Playa Stadium.

The visiting Knights trailed 28-21 entering the fourth quarter but took the lead with just over three minutes left on the 3rd touchdown pass of the game from senior quarterback Nicholas Miali.

The Cardinals drove down the field and were poised to pull off the dramatic victory before they were stuffed on three run attempts in the closing seconds.

Bishop Diego had won 11 straight season openers.

The Cardinals played without senior star running back and linebacker Misa Paiau who injured his knee in practice and will get an MRI next week.

Paiau is one of just two seniors on the team.

Sophomore quarterback Tua Rojas had 2 touchdown passes and junior Gabe Villa had 2 rushing touchdowns but the Cardinals could not hold on to three separate leads in the loss.

Bishop Diego hosts Mission Prep of San Luis Obispo on Friday, August 25.