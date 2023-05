SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Leo Metzger makes it back-to-back Santa Barbara City Golf titles as he won this year's 3-day tournament by four shots over three other players.

The San Marcos High School senior fired a final round 2-under par at the Santa Barbara Golf Club to win the tournament at 8-under par.

The UC Davis-bound golfer is the first repeat winner at this event since 2014.