Santa Barbara sweeps Long Beach Poly in first round playoff volleyball match

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons shrugged off a slow start in first set and went on to sweep Long Beach Poly in a first round CIF-SS Division 2 boys volleyball playoff match.

Santa Barbara trailed late in the first set but rallied to take the first set 29-27 and won the next two 25-20 and 25-21 to advance to the second round where they will host Aliso Niguel on Saturday.

Will Harmon led the Dons with 15 kills while Mikey Denver added 13 kills as he was a force in the middle.