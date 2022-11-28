Vaqueros saluted plus Athletes of the Week honored at SB Round Table

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There was plenty of applause at today's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.

Santa Barbara City College football talked about their historic season that ended over the weekend with a 44-23 victory against the College of the Desert in the Beach Bowl at La Playa Stadium.

The Vaqueros finished the season by extending their school-record win streak to ten games and with a program-best 10 wins against just one loss.

Four Athlete of the Week awards were also handed out for the last two weeks at the luncheon.

This week's Female Athlete of the Week is Dos Pueblos High School basketball player Justine Katz.

She led the Chargers to a season-opening win over Newbury Park with 23 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 steals.

The Male Athlete of the Week is Santa Barbara High School runner Andreas Dybdahl who led the Dons to their first ever State Cross Country Championship where they finished in eighth place.

Last week's winners are Cate boys basketball player Babacar Pouye and Bishop Diego Diego girls hoop player Jaymi Coronado.

Pouye scored 34 points and pulled down 28 rebounds in a season-opening win while Coronado averaged 17 points in the Santa Maria Tournament.