CIF-Central Section playoff brackets released in football
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 9-1 St. Joseph Knights will begin the CIF-Central Section Division 1 football playoffs at home.
The Knights will host Clovis East.
In D2, Lompoc is at Frontier and Paso Robles is at Sanger.
Santa Ynez is on the road in a D3 first round game at Kerman.
Arroyo Grande is Cesar Chavez and San Luis Obispo plays at Mission Oak.
Mission Prep has a first round bye.
In D5 Pioneer Valley hosts Delano while Santa Maria is at Madera South.
Templeton hosts Roosevelt and Morro Bay is home to Golden Valley.
Atascadero has a first round bye.
Here are the links to the entire brackets:
https://www.cifcs.org/sports/fb_bracketd1_22_23.pdf
https://www.cifcs.org/sports/fb_bracketd2_22_23.pdf
https://www.cifcs.org/sports/fb_bracketd3_22_23.pdf
https://www.cifcs.org/sports/fb_bracketd4_22_23.pdf
https://www.cifcs.org/sports/fb_bracketd5_22_23.pdf
https://www.cifcs.org/sports/fb_bracketd6_22_23.pdf