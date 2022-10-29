CIF-Central Section playoff brackets released in football

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 9-1 St. Joseph Knights will begin the CIF-Central Section Division 1 football playoffs at home.

The Knights will host Clovis East.

In D2, Lompoc is at Frontier and Paso Robles is at Sanger.

Santa Ynez is on the road in a D3 first round game at Kerman.

Arroyo Grande is Cesar Chavez and San Luis Obispo plays at Mission Oak.

Mission Prep has a first round bye.

In D5 Pioneer Valley hosts Delano while Santa Maria is at Madera South.

Templeton hosts Roosevelt and Morro Bay is home to Golden Valley.

Atascadero has a first round bye.

Here are the links to the entire brackets:

