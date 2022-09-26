Skip to Content
High School Sports
today at 10:11 pm
Published 10:10 pm

SB Dons sweep Athlete of the Week honors at Round Table

SB ROUND TABLE.00_00_00_18.Still002
Santa Barbara High School student-athletes Gracie Meinzer and Andrew Tobin were honored by the SB Round Table.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara had a big week in athletics and two of their student-athletes were recognized for their achievements in sports.

Dons senior volleyball player Gracie Meinzer was named the Female Athlete of the Week at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table while football senior Andrew Tobin claimed the Male Athlete of the Week.

Meinzer helped the Dons to wins over Oxnard and San Marcos as they took over sole possession of first place in the Channel League.

Tobin led a Dons defense that did not allow a point to Rio Mesa until overtime and then they stopped a 2-point conversion on the final play of the game as Santa Barbara edged the Spartans 7-6 in overtime.

The Special Olympics Athlete of the Week was awarded to 58-year old Jeff Bloch for bowling.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

