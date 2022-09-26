SB Dons sweep Athlete of the Week honors at Round Table

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara had a big week in athletics and two of their student-athletes were recognized for their achievements in sports.

Dons senior volleyball player Gracie Meinzer was named the Female Athlete of the Week at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table while football senior Andrew Tobin claimed the Male Athlete of the Week.

Meinzer helped the Dons to wins over Oxnard and San Marcos as they took over sole possession of first place in the Channel League.

Tobin led a Dons defense that did not allow a point to Rio Mesa until overtime and then they stopped a 2-point conversion on the final play of the game as Santa Barbara edged the Spartans 7-6 in overtime.

The Special Olympics Athlete of the Week was awarded to 58-year old Jeff Bloch for bowling.