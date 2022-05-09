Dos Pueblos tennis advances to CIF-SS Division 2 semifinals

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School boys tennis proved to be double trouble for Marina.

The home Chargers won 7 of the 9 possible double points as they beat the Vikings 10-8 in a CIF-SS Division 2 quarterfinal match.

#1 doubles team Keaton Cross and Daniel Truong won all three of their matches for Dos Pueblos.

Chargers singles player Will Steinberg captured two of his three matches.

DP plays at top seed Beckham of Irvine on Wednesday in a semifinal match.