Dos Pueblos tennis advances to CIF-SS Division 2 semifinals

Dos Pueblos defeats Marina 10-8 in a CIF-SS Division 2 quarterfinal match.

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School boys tennis proved to be double trouble for Marina.

The home Chargers won 7 of the 9 possible double points as they beat the Vikings 10-8 in a CIF-SS Division 2 quarterfinal match.

#1 doubles team Keaton Cross and Daniel Truong won all three of their matches for Dos Pueblos.

Chargers singles player Will Steinberg captured two of his three matches.

DP plays at top seed Beckham of Irvine on Wednesday in a semifinal match.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

