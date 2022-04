SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Joaquin Sandoval had a blast on Senior Day.

The catcher had three hits including a 2-run home run in the second inning as San Marcos defeated Lompoc 9-2.

The back-to-back Channel League champion Royals finish league 13-2 and will host a CIF-SS Division 4 playoff game next week.

TCU-commit Chase Hoover struck out five in three innings of work as the Royals improved to 17-7 on the regular season.