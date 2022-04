LOMPOC, Calif. - After winning their first league title in baseball in 25 years last year, San Marcos liked it so much they did it again right away.

The Royals defeated Lompoc 9-1 to make it back-to-back Channel League championships.

San Marcos is 12-2 in league with one more regular season game left.

They will host Lompoc on Thursday for Senior Day.