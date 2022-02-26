Bishop Diego girls soccer beats Thacher for the CIF-SS championship

VENTURA, Calif. - Bishop Diego found themselves falling behind in the middle of the second half.

After climbing to a 2-0 lead in the first thanks to freshman star Kayalily Penn, Thacher grabbed a lead right before the half's end.

Thacher scored five straight goals to take a commanding 5-2 lead and the energy from the Cardinals was disappearing.

Penn went on a tear after that, putting up the same amount of goals as Thacher and taking the Division 7 championship game to overtime at 5-5.

Bishop Diego completes the comeback with a corner kick finished by Kayalily Penn for the double-overtime victory, 6-5.

Penn scored all six goals and 11 in the last two games.

It is the first CIF-SS girls soccer championship for Bishop Diego.