GOLETA, Calif. - Lily Mires scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Dos Pueblos over Santa Barbara 58-41.

It is the second win for the Chargers in four days over Santa Barbara after not beating their Channel League rival since 2017.

DP is now 3-1 in league.

Santa Barbara was led by freshman Elle Stone who scored 16 points and had 14 rebounds.