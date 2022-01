SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The basketball season just keeps getting better for Camarillo High School senior star Gabriela Jaquez.

This week she was named to the 2022 girls McDonald's All-American Game that takes place on March 29 in Chicago and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Jaquez, who has already signed with UCLA, is averaging 33 points per game for the 22-0 Camarillo Scorpions.