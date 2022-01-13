High school sports competition can return immediately in Santa Barbara Unified School District

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After being sidelined due to the rapid spike in COVID-19 cases, high school sports and all extra curricular activities can return immediately in the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

The high schools in the district include Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Santa Barbara.

Most games probably will not start up though until next week.

On January 3, SBUSD postponed all indoor sporting events.

Three days later they paused all outdoor sports competitions as well.

The CIF-Southern Section extended the regular season end date for winter sports such as soccer, basketball and girls water polo so that teams can make up postponed games and become eligible for the postseason.

Schools can even play games on Sunday in order to make up games.