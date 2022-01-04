Skip to Content
San Marcos Royals rout DP in Channel League boys soccer opener

San Marcos boys soccer routs DP 5-0 in Channel League opener.

GOLETA, Calif. - Miguel Mondragon scored a goal and had 2 assists as San Marcos overwhelmed rival Dos Pueblos 5-0 in the Channel League opener for both teams in boys soccer.

Mondragon assisted on both of the Royals first-half goals setting up Junior Leon and Justin Hess.

The goals were off of free kicks and they came in the 24th and 27th minute.

San Marcos went up 3-0 in the 52nd minute as Mondragon scored.

Sergio Diaz and Luke Sheffey scored the other two goals for the Royals who improved to 9-2-2 on the season.

The Chargers are 8-5-3.

