Santa Barbara Dons play strong first half vs St. John Bosco but lose big in boys basketball

Santa Barbara loses 61-34 to St. John Bosco in boys basketball.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara shined in the second quarter but struggled mightily in the second half in a 61-34 home loss to St. John Bosco.

The Dons outscored the visiting Braves 17-11 in that second quarter and trailed by just one point at halftime 25-24.

But the Braves meant business in the third quarter outscoring the Dons 24-2 to take a commanding 49-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Santa Barbara falls to 3-7 on the season.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

