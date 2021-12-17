Santa Barbara Dons play strong first half vs St. John Bosco but lose big in boys basketball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara shined in the second quarter but struggled mightily in the second half in a 61-34 home loss to St. John Bosco.

The Dons outscored the visiting Braves 17-11 in that second quarter and trailed by just one point at halftime 25-24.

But the Braves meant business in the third quarter outscoring the Dons 24-2 to take a commanding 49-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Santa Barbara falls to 3-7 on the season.