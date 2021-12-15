San Marcos controls Channel League opener against Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After a tight opening period, the San Marcos Royals turned up the defense and defeated rival Santa Barbara 13-5 in a Channel League opener for both teams in girls water polo.

After the Dons grabbed an early 2-1 lead, the Royals went on a 6-0 run the rest of the half and never looked back.

Ava Stryker had a game-high 5 goals and Elaia Hamilton was strong in the net as the Royals improved to 8-2 on the season.