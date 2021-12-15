Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
Published 11:15 pm

San Marcos controls Channel League opener against Santa Barbara

SB DONS SAN MARCOS GIRLS WATER POLO.00_00_33_29.Still001
San Marcos overwhelms Santa Barbara 13-5 in the Channel League opener in girls water polo.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After a tight opening period, the San Marcos Royals turned up the defense and defeated rival Santa Barbara 13-5 in a Channel League opener for both teams in girls water polo.

After the Dons grabbed an early 2-1 lead, the Royals went on a 6-0 run the rest of the half and never looked back.

Ava Stryker had a game-high 5 goals and Elaia Hamilton was strong in the net as the Royals improved to 8-2 on the season.

High School Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content