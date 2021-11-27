Righetti makes school history and delivers first CIF-11 man football title for Santa Maria Valley

ORCUTT, Calif. - Righetti delivered an historic win.

The Warriors routed Liberty of Madera 34-7 to capture the CIF-Central Section Division 5 championship.

It's not only the school's first football CIF title but it is also the first 11-man CIF crown for any high school in the Santa Maria Valley.

Righetti's defense scored two touchdowns, running back Ryan Boivin ran for two more scores as the Warriors won their fourth playoff game after winning just one regular season game.

Junior Brian Monighetti started the scoring with a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Boivin scored on a 2-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter as the Warriors led 14-0.

Abel McCormack connected with Elias Martinez on a 9-yard td and Righetti led 21-0 at half.

Righetti's defense struck again in the third quarter.

The Warriors forced a fumble and Hayden Baichtal scooped and scored a 30-yard touchdown and Righetti led 28-0 heading into the fourth quarter.

Boivin scored early in that last quarter and the celebration was well on its way.

The season will continue for Righetti in the CIF-State Playoffs as they will find out Sunday who they will play when the pairings are released.