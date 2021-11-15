Chase Hoover signs with TCU to continue baseball journey

SANA BARBARA, Calif. - Chase Hoover has Texas-sized talent on the mound so it was fitting that the San Marcos High School senior star signed with Texas Christian University.

In front of family, teammates and a big gathering of friends, Hoover signed his National Letter of Intent on the Royals baseball field.

The left handed pitcher led San Marcos to its first Channel League championship in 25 years last season.

He was the Channel League Pitcher of the Year as he struck out 94 batters and his earned run average was a sparkling 0.79.

Hoover pitched this summer at the prestigious Area Code games in San Diego and this fall he was invited to pitch on the Milwaukee Brewers 2022 Scout Team playing at the MLB Academy in Compton.

He has a tremendous work ethic and he shines in the classroom as well as Hoover carries a 4.4 GPA.

Hoover chose TCU because of their winning culture and he felt comfortable right off the bat during his first campus visit.