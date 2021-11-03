Skip to Content
SB Dons going for first girls CIF volleyball title since 2008

Santa Barbara will host El Rancho for the CIF-SS D6 girls volleyball championship.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After a few down seasons the Santa Barbara High School girls volleyball team is one win away from winning a CIF-Southern Section title.

It will be a battle of the Dons as Santa Barbara hosts El Rancho High School on Saturday at 5pm in a CIF-SS Division 6 championship match.

First year head coach Kristin Hempy has molded a talented roster into an unselfish team that spreads the stats around.

Some of the standout players on Santa Barbara is Emma Zuffelato, Shae Delany, Annie Knecht, Gracie Meinzer and Campbell Brown.

