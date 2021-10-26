San Marcos and Santa Barbara win at Channel League boys water polo tournament to set up final

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As expected rivals San Marcos and Santa Barbara will square off for a Channel League championship in boys water polo after both posted wins in the league-ending tournament.

The Royals held off Dos Pueblos 9-6 while Santa Barbara edged Santa Ynez 10-8 in a game in which the talented Dons rested many of their starters.

Nic Prentice led the Royals with five goals including 2 in the final period.

Meanwhile Jerrad Burford got the Dons off to a fast start with three first period goals.

The Royals and Dons will play for the league championship on Wednesday at Santa Barbara High School beginning at 4pm.