October 26, 2021 10:39 pm
San Marcos and Santa Barbara win at Channel League boys water polo tournament to set up final

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As expected rivals San Marcos and Santa Barbara will square off for a Channel League championship in boys water polo after both posted wins in the league-ending tournament.

The Royals held off Dos Pueblos 9-6 while Santa Barbara edged Santa Ynez 10-8 in a game in which the talented Dons rested many of their starters.

Nic Prentice led the Royals with five goals including 2 in the final period.

Meanwhile Jerrad Burford got the Dons off to a fast start with three first period goals.

The Royals and Dons will play for the league championship on Wednesday at Santa Barbara High School beginning at 4pm.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

