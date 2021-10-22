Skip to Content
Santa Barbara celebrates seniors and then sweeps Cate in first round volleyball playoff match

Santa Barbara High School sweeps Cate 3-0 to advance to the second round of the CIF-SS Division 6 playoffs.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons celebrated before, during and after their first round CIF-SS Division 6 playoff match.

Santa Barbara swept Cate of Carpinteria 3-0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-15) to advance to Saturday's second round at Riverside-Poly.

Before the match Santa Barbara High School honored their ten seniors and once the match started the seniors continued to shine.

Emma Zuffelato led a balanced attack with nine kills while fellow senior Campbell Brown had six blocks including four solos.

The juniors got into the fun as well as Shae Delany had 7 kills while Gracie Meinzer and Annie Knecht combined for 32 assists.

Meinzer added 7 kills to go along with her 17 assists.

Cate was led by Elise Guerrarrd-Hermes who had six kills.

