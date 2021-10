High School Sports

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos was not in a sharing mood.

The Chargers swept rival San Marcos 25-20, 25-17, 25-16 to keep sole possession of the first place in the Channel League.

A San Marcos victory would have created a three-way tie along with Santa Barbara.

Portia Sherman had 13 kills, Chloe Hoffman added 12 while Erin Curtis added 16 digs and 4 aces.

DP is 8-1 in league and they improve to 28-5 overall.