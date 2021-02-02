Santa Barbara Dons wr Jake Knecht commits to UC Davis

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Speedster Jake Knecht will be a preferred walk-on at UC Davis.

The Dons senior was originally going to play at Azusa Pacific but they dropped football in December.

The football and track and field star has now found a home with the Aggies who are in the NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision.

UC Davis plays in the Big Sky conference like Cal Poly.

As a junior last season Knecht averaged over 23 yards per catch and had 5 touchdown passes for a Dons team that advanced to the CIF-SS Division 8 championship game.

He was timed in the 40-yard dash at 4.57 seconds.

Knecht excels in the classroom with over a 4.1 grade point average.