San Marcos HS volleyball star Taylor Wilson signs NLI from Cottage Hospital

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Taylor Wilson probably pictured National Signing Day several different ways but putting pen to paper from a hospital room was not likely in the plans.

But after undergoing emergency surgery for an appendicitis, Wilson signed her National Letter of Intent to play for Stanford Beach Volleyball from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Wilson is doing great with her recovery and the family would like to thank Jaynie Wood from Cottage Hospital along with Kaci Roche and Ashlyn Rhomas who helped decorate the signing room with the Stanford logo and tree.