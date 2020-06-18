Katzenstein resigns as baseball coach at Bishop Diego

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Nick Katzenstein has resigned as head baseball coach of Bishop Diego for personal reasons after three seasons.

He was named Frontier League Coach of the Year in 2018 after guiding the Cardinals to a league title and a CIF-SS quarterfinal appearance in his first season at Bishop Diego.

Katzenstein informed the school before this season that he would be stepping down after the 2020 campaign which ended up being cut after just 9 games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Katzenstein said in a statement, "Bishop has been a wonderful place to coach over the last 3 years and I would like to thank the players, their families and administration for making this experience so memorable. I’d also like to thank all of my coaches for their continuous support to the youth of our community and the Bishop Diego baseball program."

Katzenstein posted a 36-17-1 record in his three seasons at Bishop Diego.

A search for his replacement is underway.