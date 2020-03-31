Former DP basketball player Jaron Rillie receives scholarship offer from IUPUI

High School Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Former Dos Pueblos High School point guard Jaron Rillie has received a scholarship offer from NCAA Division 1 school IUPUI(Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis), that according to verbalcommits.com.

Rillie spent last season at a preparatory school in Missouri.

The flashy point guard last played at DP in the 2018-'19 season and his brother Kael Rillie is currently a sophomore basketball player at DP.

Jaron's dad, John Rillie is the Associate Head coach for UCSB men's basketball.