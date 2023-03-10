Skip to Content
FFF (Friday Football Focus)
Big high school football changes coming in next releaguing cycle

Next high school football releaguing cycle announced and big changes are on the way.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In the near future the Annual Big Game between San Marcos and Santa Barbara will not be a league game.

The dramatic football changes will not take effect until the 2024-'25 school year.

Santa Barbara will be in a league (unnamed as of now) with Rio Mesa, Newbury Park, Thousand Oaks, Calabasas and Westlake.

San Marcos is still paired with Dos Pueblos along with Agoura, Hueneme, Santa Paula and Fillmore.

Bishop Diego remains in the Marmonte League along with St. Bonaventure, Oaks Christian and Simi Valley plus Pacifica and Camarillo will be added.

Meanwhile rivals Buena and Ventura will remain together in a league that will consist of Oxnard, Moorpark, Oak Park and Royal.

Carpinteria will be part of Nordhoff, Channel Islands and Grace Brethren(Lancers are returning to 11-man football next year).

The releaguing cycle lasts two years.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

