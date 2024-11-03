Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus

CIF-SS releases football brackets: Santa Barbara gets at-large berth, Bishop Diego left out

Bishop Diego was left out of the playoffs
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Dons received a CIF-SS Division 4 at-large berth into the football playoffs but Bishop Diego was left out.

San Marcos gets a home game and Dos Pueblos will travel.

The first round begins Friday, November 8.

Santa Barbara will play at El Modena in D4, San Marcos hosts Chino in D10 while DP is at Crescenta Valley in D12.

Bishop Diego was the only school in the rugged 6-team Marmonte League to miss the playoffs.

The Cardinals (4-5-1) have to be frustrated as they shutout out league opponent Camarillo 26-0 but the 2-8 Scorpions are not only in the postseason but they are hosting Oak Park in a CIF-SS D7 first round game.

Another local match up will see Rio Mesa host Ventura in D5.

For all the bracket information please visit

https://cifss.org/brackets/2024-11-person-football/?_sports=football-11

Santa Barbara

