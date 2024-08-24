Friday Football Focus Highlights: Week 0

Segment 3: Moorpark outlasts Rio Mesa 42-41, St. Bonaventure runs over St. Francis 38-7, Calabasas edges Oxnard in overtime 9-6 while Pacifica routs West Ranch on the road 42-6

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights of local games as the high football season is underway.

