Friday Football Focus

Friday Football Focus Highlights: Week 0

Published 12:45 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights of local games as the high football season is underway.

Segment 1: Santa Barbara 42 beats Camarillo 42-17, Lompoc defeats Nipomo 30-7, Righetti takes care of Santa Maria 27-7

Segment 2: Bishop Diego whips Salesian 34-13 and Santa Ynez blanks Dos Pueblos 48-0

Segment 3: Moorpark outlasts Rio Mesa 42-41, St. Bonaventure runs over St. Francis 38-7, Calabasas edges Oxnard in overtime 9-6 while Pacifica routs West Ranch on the road 42-6

Segment 4: Carpinteria talks about upcoming season.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

