Friday Football Focus Highlights: Week 0
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights of local games as the high football season is underway.
Segment 1: Santa Barbara 42 beats Camarillo 42-17, Lompoc defeats Nipomo 30-7, Righetti takes care of Santa Maria 27-7
Segment 2: Bishop Diego whips Salesian 34-13 and Santa Ynez blanks Dos Pueblos 48-0
Segment 3: Moorpark outlasts Rio Mesa 42-41, St. Bonaventure runs over St. Francis 38-7, Calabasas edges Oxnard in overtime 9-6 while Pacifica routs West Ranch on the road 42-6
Segment 4: Carpinteria talks about upcoming season.