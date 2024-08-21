San Marcos Royals are ready to end football playoff drought

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos is more than ready to scratch a 20-year itch.

The Royals have not been to the high school football playoffs since 2005 and they have not won a league title since star quarterback Bradley Van Pelt was running over defenses in 1998.

Both the playoffs and a league title are certainly realistic for a San Marcos team that brings back 18 starters and enters a more balanced and competitive brand new Tri-County League.

Ralph Molina is in his 4th season as head coach at San Marcos and he says this is his best group yet led by two standout seniors Nate Jones and Brody Branstetter.

The Royals will rely heavily on the running game behind a big offensive line opening up holes for Jones who will get the bulk of the carries.

Jones is also a star safety on defense.

Branstetter is a tackling-machine at linebacker and he'll also see some action on offense running the ball.

Senior Danny Diaz returns as quarterback and a key newcomer will be athletic sophomore Remy Boykin.

After being overmatched by the top teams in the Channel League, now San Marcos should have one of the better teams in the Tri-County League that includes Agoura, Fillmore, Santa Paula, Hueneme, and Dos Pueblos.

San Marcos begins the season in Palmdale this Friday, August 23 against Knight High School.