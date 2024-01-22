Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon hands out dozens of honors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a full house at Harry's as 27 football players were named to the All-South Coast Team by Noozhawk.

Santa Barbara High Senior quarterback Abel Renteria was awarded the Offensive MVP while Bishop Diego High School junior lineman Mays Pese was named the Defensive MVP.

Here is a link for the entire All-South Coast Team.

https://www.noozhawk.com/noozhawk-presents-2023-all-south-coast-football-team-at-athletic-round-table-luncheon/

The Athlete of the Week honors were presented to Carpinteria girls basketball player Amarisse Camargo, Carpinteria girls water polo player Giulia Piccoletti, San Marcos boys soccer player Jose Ramirez and Dos Pueblos boys basketball player Justin Stock.

The Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award was presented to Providence student-athlete Sabine Zemeno.