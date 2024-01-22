Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon hands out dozens of honors

ROUND TABLE.00_00_35_25.Still001
Highlights from a busy luncheon hosted by the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.
By
Published 11:51 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a full house at Harry's as 27 football players were named to the All-South Coast Team by Noozhawk.

Santa Barbara High Senior quarterback Abel Renteria was awarded the Offensive MVP while Bishop Diego High School junior lineman Mays Pese was named the Defensive MVP.

Here is a link for the entire All-South Coast Team.

https://www.noozhawk.com/noozhawk-presents-2023-all-south-coast-football-team-at-athletic-round-table-luncheon/

The Athlete of the Week honors were presented to Carpinteria girls basketball player Amarisse Camargo, Carpinteria girls water polo player Giulia Piccoletti, San Marcos boys soccer player Jose Ramirez and Dos Pueblos boys basketball player Justin Stock.

The Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award was presented to Providence student-athlete Sabine Zemeno.

Article Topic Follows: Friday Football Focus

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content