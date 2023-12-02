Fantastic Finish! St. Bonaventure scores with no time left to advance to D1-A State Championship Bowl Game

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - St. Bonaventure reached into their bag of tricks to come away with a stunning victory to keep their State Championship hopes alive.

The Seraphs executed a double-pass and then kicked an extra point with no time left to shock St. Augustine 21-20 in a CIF-State SoCal Regional Division 1-A final

The Seraphs advance to play Folsom next weekend in a CIF-State Division 1-A Championship Bowl Game.

The date and location will be announced on Sunday, December 3.

Down to their final play from scrimmage, Anthony Wolter swung the ball to Max Peters who then threw the ball to a wide open Kaylin Booker for the dramatic 4-yard touchdown to tie the game at 20.

With no time on the clock George Mann converted another clutch kick.

Last week his field goal with 16 seconds left lifted St. Bonaventure past Warren 24-21 for the CIF-SS Division 3 crown.

This time the PAT set off a wild celebration for the Seraphs who improve to 12-3 on the season.

St. Bonaventure trailed 20-7 at halftime but shutout the Saints in the second half.

Running back Koen Glover scored the other two touchdowns for the Seraphs, the second one coming with 4:17 left in the game to cut the deficit to 20-14.

St. Bonaventure has celebrated two weeks in a row and they hope the third time is a charm.