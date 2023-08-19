Friday Football Focus Week 0 Scores
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Results from area games as the high school football season kicks off.
Santa Barbara 29, Thousand Oaks 21
San Marcos 24, Knight 0
Dos Pueblos 36, Burbank 35 (2ot)
Bakersfield 14, Righetti 13
Palos Verdes 37, St. Joseph 13
Santa Ynez 54, Cabrillo 14
Agoura 23, Lompoc 7
Santa Maria 31, East Bakersfield 7
Pioneer Valley 17, Independence 14
San Luis Obispo 38, Nipomo 7
Arroyo Grande 44, Golden West 33
Kingsburg 59, Paso Robles 21
Morro Bay 38, Foothill 0
Bakersfield Christian 13, Mission Prep 8
Ventura 35, Camarillo 7
Oak Park 27, Buena 13
Pacifica 27, Simi Valley 11
Rio Mesa 48, Saugus 6
Moorpark 42, Hueneme 6
Newbury Park 59, Golden Valley 49
Oaks Christian 55, Chaminade 28
Westlake 59, Taft 13
Fillmore 43, California City 7
Santa Paula 41, Whittier Christian 14
Birmingham 60, Royal 0
Santa Monica 28, Calabasas 21