Friday Football Focus

Friday Football Focus Week 0 Scores

Friday Football Focus scores from Week 0
Published 12:29 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Results from area games as the high school football season kicks off.

Santa Barbara 29, Thousand Oaks 21

San Marcos 24, Knight 0

Dos Pueblos 36, Burbank 35 (2ot)

Bakersfield 14, Righetti 13

Palos Verdes 37, St. Joseph 13

Santa Ynez 54, Cabrillo 14

Agoura 23, Lompoc 7

Santa Maria 31, East Bakersfield 7

Pioneer Valley 17, Independence 14

San Luis Obispo 38, Nipomo 7

Arroyo Grande 44, Golden West 33

Kingsburg 59, Paso Robles 21

Morro Bay 38, Foothill 0

Bakersfield Christian 13, Mission Prep 8

Ventura 35, Camarillo 7

Oak Park 27, Buena 13

Pacifica 27, Simi Valley 11

Rio Mesa 48, Saugus 6

Moorpark 42, Hueneme 6

Newbury Park 59, Golden Valley 49

Oaks Christian 55, Chaminade 28

Westlake 59, Taft 13

Fillmore 43, California City 7

Santa Paula 41, Whittier Christian 14

Birmingham 60, Royal 0

Santa Monica 28, Calabasas 21

