St. Bonaventure wins opener but loses quarterback Anthony Wolter

VENTURA, Calif. - St. Bonaventure junior running back Koen Glover ran for three touchdowns in the first half as the Seraphs cruised to a 40-16 season-opening win over visiting Alemany.

But it was a costly victory for the Seraphs as senior quarterback Anthony Wolter was hurt late in the first half with what appeared to be a broken collarbone to his non-throwing arm.

Sophomore Kaden Glover threw a touchdown pass in relief of Wolter in the third quarter to put the Seraphs up 32-3.

St. Bonaventure scored three minutes into the game as they took advantage of a short field after the Warriors bobbled a snap on a punt.

Koen Glover scored on a 9-yard touchdown run for the first points of the game.

Early in the second quarter the Seraphs moved in front 13-3 on a short touchdown run from Jayce Franco who also added a 54-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

St. Bonaventure extended the lead to 20-3 as Koen Glover raced 63-yards for a touchdown with 2:53 left in the first half.

After a Max Peters interception got the ball right back for the Seraphs, Glover scored his third touchdown, a 3-yard score and the Seraphs led 26-3 at halftime.

St. Bonaventure plays at Pacifica next Friday.