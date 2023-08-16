Mendoza returns to sidelines to lead a talent-rich Santa Barbara Dons football team

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Nate Mendoza is back and so is plenty of talent at Santa Barbara High School.

After a six-year break from coaching Mendoza is fired up to be back on the sidelines.

The former Dos Pueblos head coach Mendoza has a loaded offense to work with starting with senior standout quarterback Abel Renteria.

He was the Channel League Offensive Most Valuable Player as a junior and Renteria has tons of weapons.

Wide receivers Kai Mault, Winston Bartley, Tomas Gil and Jack Holdren along with running back Koa Herrera should get plenty of touches as the Dons figure to light up the scoreboard.

They may need to as Mendoza said the defense is in a little bit of a rebuild.

The Dons begin the season at Thousand Oaks on Friday at 7pm.