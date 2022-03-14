Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus
Tony Dodge resigns as head football coach at Nipomo as he is moving to Georgia

Tony Dodge resigns as head football coach at Nipomo.

NIPOMO, Calif. - Tony Dodge has Georgia on his mind.

He resigns as head football coach at Nipomo High School as he is taking a coaching and teaching job in Georgioa.

Dodge led the Titans football program for the past seven years compiling a 41-33 record including a 7-4 mark this past season.

He led Nipomo to the CIF-SS Northwest semifinals in 2015.

Dodge is a San Luis Obispo High School graduate.

Nipomo will begin searching for their next head coach immediately.

Friday Football Focus
Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

