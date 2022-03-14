Tony Dodge resigns as head football coach at Nipomo as he is moving to Georgia

NIPOMO, Calif. - Tony Dodge has Georgia on his mind.

He resigns as head football coach at Nipomo High School as he is taking a coaching and teaching job in Georgioa.

Dodge led the Titans football program for the past seven years compiling a 41-33 record including a 7-4 mark this past season.

He led Nipomo to the CIF-SS Northwest semifinals in 2015.

Dodge is a San Luis Obispo High School graduate.

Nipomo will begin searching for their next head coach immediately.