Morro Bay holds off Taft to win CIF-CS Division 6 Championship

TAFT, Calif. - Morro Bay survived a touchdown with no time on the clock by stopping a two-point conversion to win the CIF-Central Section Division 6 championship 35-33.

Morro Bay was cruising to the title as they led 35-6 heading into the fourth quarter.

But Taft scored four touchdowns including the final one on a 35 yard scramble as time expired.

Taft recovered two onside kicks in that wild fourth quarter.

Before the madness Morro Bay quarterback Nicky Johnson tossed four touchdown passes, three in the first half as the Pirates led 28-6 at the break.

It is Morro Bay's first CIF title in football since 1995.