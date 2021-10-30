Friday Football Focus highlights from week 10 in the 805

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Segment one highlights include Bishop Diego defeating Camarillo 38-7 to win the Camino League title. Arroyo Grande blasts Paso Robles 62-35 while St. Joseph defeats Righetti 26-7 in the Battle of the Shield. Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande and St. Joseph all share the Mountain League championship.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mbM1-i22qDU Segment One

Segment Two: Highlights from the Channel League as Rio Mesa edges Santa Barbara 17-14. Pacifica defeats rival Oxnard 31-7 and Lompoc whips Dos Pueblos 60-7.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nklPwh-iUXM Segment Two

Segment Three: Highlights from Mission Prep winning the Ocean League with a 35-7 win versus San Luis Obispo and Santa Ynez defeating San Marcos 42-6.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P7mrlBSMdN0 Segment Three

Segment Four: Hueneme defeats Nordhoff 34-8 to win the Citrus Coast League.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M8-L4d-rUpI Segment Four

Segment Five: Plays of the night