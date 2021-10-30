Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus
By
today at 12:24 am
Published 12:17 am

Friday Football Focus highlights from week 10 in the 805

BISHOP DIEGO CAMARILLO.00_01_25_02.Still001
Friday Football Focus week 10 highlights as the regular season comes to a close.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Segment one highlights include Bishop Diego defeating Camarillo 38-7 to win the Camino League title. Arroyo Grande blasts Paso Robles 62-35 while St. Joseph defeats Righetti 26-7 in the Battle of the Shield. Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande and St. Joseph all share the Mountain League championship.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mbM1-i22qDU
Segment One

Segment Two: Highlights from the Channel League as Rio Mesa edges Santa Barbara 17-14. Pacifica defeats rival Oxnard 31-7 and Lompoc whips Dos Pueblos 60-7.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nklPwh-iUXM
Segment Two

Segment Three: Highlights from Mission Prep winning the Ocean League with a 35-7 win versus San Luis Obispo and Santa Ynez defeating San Marcos 42-6.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P7mrlBSMdN0
Segment Three

Segment Four: Hueneme defeats Nordhoff 34-8 to win the Citrus Coast League.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M8-L4d-rUpI
Segment Four

Segment Five: Plays of the night

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXljp51cbss
Segment Five

Friday Football Focus
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content