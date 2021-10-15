High school football games in Santa Barbara area are still on despite Alisal Fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Air quality has improved enough in the Santa Barbara area that high school football games are still scheduled to be played tonight.

Air quality needs to be in the green(good) or yellow(moderate) to play home according to an email sent by Dos Pueblos High School.

If air quality diminishes throughout the day to the orange level (unhealthy for sensitive groups) from the Alisal Fire then games would be postponed, canceled or shifted to another location.

Here is the schedule:

Nordhoff at Carpinteria 7pm

Oxnard at Santa Barbara 7:30 (kickoff moved from 7pm)

Buena at San Marcos 7pm

Rio Mesa at Dos Pueblos 7pm