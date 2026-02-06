Cal Poly can’t get late stop and lose a thriller to CSUN

SAN LUIS OBIPSO, Calif. (KEYT) - Guard Hamad Mousa (above) finished with 33 points – one shy of his career high – and the Cal Poly men’s basketball program nearly overturned a 16-point second half deficit versus CSUN Thursday evening before being edged, 97-96.

Guard Peter Bandelj added 20 points for Cal Poly (9-15, 5-7), which still faced a 91-81 disadvantage with five-and-a-half minutes to play before a three-pointer from sophomore Cayden Ward and layups from Bandelj and guard Guzman Vasilic dropped CSUN’s lead to three.

Limiting CSUN to two field goals in the final five minutes, Cal Poly eventually closed the gap to one following another Bandelj layup with 47 seconds remaining. CSUN missed its ensuing attempt and Bandelj rebounded only to be whistled for an offensive foul with 17 seconds to go.

CSUN’s baseline inbounds pass was mishandled, however, and Bandelj retrieved the steal before being fouled at the rim. He sank both free throw attempts but, at the other end, Matadors guard Josiah Davis produced his 12th and final assist to find a trailing Joshua O’Garro for the eventual game-winning layup with two seconds on the clock.

At the buzzer, a three-point attempt from Ward fell short.

Vasilic added 11 points for Cal Poly, which sank 17 three-pointers – one shy of its season high set at Cal State Fullerton (Dec. 4). CSUN, however, shot 51.9 (14-for-27) percent from the arc compared to Cal Poly’s 40.5 (17-for-42) percent mark.

Up 15-8 to begin Thursday’s matchup, Cal Poly missed five successive early three-point attempts as CSUN – sinking six of seven opportunities from the floor in a four-minute window – surged into a 22-17 lead with 11 minutes remaining in the opening half.

Behind 10 first-half three-pointers, CSUN led by as much as nine in the opening period before taking a 52-48 edge into the locker room.

The Matadors then surged out of the break with a 14-3 run to go up 66-51 with 17-and-a-half minutes to play.

Cal Poly Noteworthy (versus CSUN)

Up Next: Cal Poly visits UC Davis on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. The Mustangs captured this year’s season series opener at home, 84-78 (Jan. 10).

With Thursday’s setback, Cal Poly slipped to eighth place in the Big West standings, but sits just two games back of fourth place UC Davis (14-9, 7-5).

Still a double-digit scorer in all 23 appearances, Hamad Mousa increased his Big West scoring lead to 21.2 points per game.

Mousa’s seven three-pointers Thursday marked a career high and were two shy of Peter Bandelj’s program-record nine at Cal State Fullerton (Dec. 4).

Sinking eight of nine free throw attempts, Cal Poly retained the Big West lead with a 76.9 percent mark this season.

Coupled with CSUN’s 95-90 season series opening win on Jan. 8, the Mustangs and Matadors have combined for 378 points this season.

(Article courtesy of Cal Poly)