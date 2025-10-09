UCSB takes over Big West lead with win over Fullerton

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - Despite being down a player for the final 33:32 of the game, the UC Santa Barbara Women's Soccer team came out on top against previous conference-leading and unbeaten Cal State Fullerton. With the win, the Gauchos move to the top of the standings in The Big West.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Titans started the game aggressively offensively and physically defensively. In the first five minutes Fullerton took a shot and was awarded a corner kick. With the Gauchos in possession of the ball three fouls would occur within two minutes and the Titans had totaled six within the first 24 minutes of play. UC Santa Barbara's offense broke through in the 31st minute when Isabella Ong scored on a cross into the box by Natalie Sheffey, giving UCSB a 1-0 lead. Maddie Buckley made key saves, including a notable stop right after the Gauchos' goal to maintain the lead as the first half concluded with UCSB ahead.

The intensity of the game picked up in the second half on both sides. UC Santa Barbara's Mya Delaney received a yellow card at 50:54 and then just five and a half minutes later received her second yellow, thus turning to a red card at 56:28. For that point forward, the Gauchos would play with 10 players on the field. Buckley again made key saves against shots from Fullerton in the 54th minute and the 73rd. In the final minute, the Titans would pass the ball down the field and looked to maybe find a glimmer of hope, but the Santa Barbara backline booted the ball in the stands as time expired.

UP NEXT

UC Santa Barbara will have a week to prepare for their next match against UC Irvine. The Gauchos and Anteaters will kick off at 6 p.m. in Irvine, California. For those unable to attend in person, the match will be streamed through ESPN+ with live stats available through ucsbgauchos.com/WSOCLiveStats.

(Courtesy UCSB Athletics)