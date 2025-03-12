Gauchos advance past Bakersfield on Day 1 of Big West Tournament

HENDERSON, Nevada. - UC Santa Barbara defeated CSU Bakersfield 71-66 at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nev., in a neutral site matchup. The Gauchos secured the win with a strong second-half performance, outscoring the Roadrunners by five points after a seven-point lead at halftime.

FROM HEAD COACH JOE PASTERNACK

"Bakersfield is a really tough team to play, they play so hard and every possession is a war," said Pasternack. "They just wear you down and I am so proud of our guys, especially our first half defense."

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Gauchos started the first half strong with Jason Fontenet II scoring on a long two point jump shot, assisted by Kenny Pohto. The team showed a balanced offensive effort, with Colin Smith making significant contributions, scoring a 3-pointer and a layup at, both of which helped the team maintain a competitive edge. The Gauchos capitalized on turnovers by their opponents, with steals from Colin Smith and Stephan Swenson, and ended the half ahead at 32-25.

In the second half of the game, the Gauchos maintained their lead, starting with a 3-pointer from Cole Anderson, assisted by Stephan Swenson. Kenny Pohto was a key player, making multiple contributions including a layup and another layup with both being assisted by Jason Fontenet II. Despite the Roadrunners' attempts to close the gap, including a successful 3-pointer at 8:50, the Gauchos held their lead to the finish and downed the 'Runners 71-66.

UP NEXT

With the win, UC Santa Barbara advance to the quarterfinal round of The Big West Championships where they will take on the No. 4 seed, CSUN. The Gauchos and Matadors will tip off at 6 p.m. in Henderson, Nevada at Lee's Family Forum. The game will be streamed through ESPN+ with live stats also available.

