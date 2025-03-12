Big second half leads Cal Poly past UC Davis at the Big West Basketball Championships

HENDERSON, Nevada. - No. 7 seed Cal Poly secured an 86-76 victory over the No. 6 seed UC Davis at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada. The game, which took place on Wednesday, saw an attendance of 1,105 spectators. The team overcame a first-half deficit, outscoring their opponent 48-29 in the second half to clinch the win.

The Mustangs scored 38 points in the first half against the Aggies’ 47 points. Cal Poly made 15 of 33 basket attempts, with seven of those being 3-pointers from 17 attempts, and successfully converted one of two free throws. The Mustangs also managed to score 16 points in the paint and added two points each from second-chance and fast-break opportunities. Owen Koonce led the team with four steals and was involved in three assists. The opposition matched Cal Poly's 15 shots but had a higher shooting percentage, converting 15 of 23 attempts, and scored 13 out of 14 free throws, contributing significantly to their scoring advantage.

Cal Poly outscored the Aggies 48-29 in the second half, turning the game in their favor with a strong offensive performance. They demonstrated remarkable shooting accuracy, making 20 of 30 basket attempts, including four 3-pointers from eight attempts, and capitalized on their chances from the free-throw line, sinking four of seven shots. They also showcased a solid defense with six steals, which helped them gain 13 points off turnovers compared to the opponent's six. Cal Poly dominated the paint, scoring thirty-two points compared to 18, while also notching six fast-break points. The visiting team effectively utilized their bench, contributing thirteen points, while the opposing bench was scoreless. Overall, Cal Poly led the half in both offensive and defensive rebounds, securing fifteen defensive boards and four on the offensive end.

The team features several standout players based on recent performances. Jarred Hyder showed remarkable efficiency with 6 field goals made from 12 attempts, including 4 three-pointers, while also recording 2 steals. Koonce contributed significantly, scoring 18 points with 7 shots made and adding 6 assists. Isaac Jessup was effective from beyond the arc, making 4 out of 6 three-point attempts and contributing a total of 17 points. Additionally, Aaron Price, Jr. demonstrated shooting precision with a perfect 5-for-5 from the field, including a 3-pointer. These players have been pivotal in the team's recent outings.

TY Johnson led the visiting team with a strong performance, scoring 19 points and dishing out 11 assists, making him a key playmaker. Pablo Tamba was the top scorer with 25 points, showcasing efficient shooting with 9 shots made out of 12 attempts and adding 7 free throws. Leo DeBruhl contributed significantly from beyond the arc, hitting 3 of 5 three-point attempts, and also provided defensive support with 2 blocks. These players stood out in their recent game, providing offensive and defensive strengths for the team.

