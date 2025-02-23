Cal Poly works overtime to complete comeback over UC Riverside

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Graduate student Jarred Hyder scored a team-high 25 points — including a combined 19 between the second half and overtime — and freshman Peter Bandelj poured in a career-high 24 points as Cal Poly men's basketball erased a 6-point deficit with under a 1:30 left in regulation to secure a thrilling 112-100 overtime victory over UC Riverside on Saturday at Mott Athletics Center.

Mott Magic was on full display Saturday as Hyder hit several clutch shots down the stretch in regulation to force overtime, where the Mustangs took over and outscored the Highlanders 17-5.

The victory allowed the Mustangs (11-17, 5-11 Big West) to stay within striking distance of a spot in the Big West postseason tournament. With four games left in the season, Cal Poly currently sits just one game back of the final spot in the tourney and has a game in-hand against eighth-place Cal State Bakersfield (12-16, 6-10 Big West).

With 2:15 left in regulation, Cal Poly trailed 87-79 when Hyder stepped up and scored 11 points in the game's most crucial moments to spark a Mustang comeback. Hyder attacked the basket and converted an and-one and then buried a 3-pointer less than 30 seconds later to help Cal Poly pull within 2 points (95-93) of the Highlanders (18-11, 11-6 Big West) with 52 seconds remaining in regulation. After a missed jumper by UCR, graduate student Owen Koonce was fouled with 16 seconds left and knocked down both free throws to tie the game at 95-95. Barrington Hargess missed a jumper that could have won the game for Riverside in the dying seconds of regulation.

In overtime, the Mustangs used a 13-2 run to start the period to pull away from the Highlanders and secure their second overtime victory of the season. Hyder buried 8 of the 17 points Cal Poly scored in overtime, while Bandelj was responsible for 7 of them. As a team, the Mustangs shot 71.4% from the field in overtime (5-of-7).

In addition to Hyder and Bandelj, three other Mustangs finished in double figures. Freshman Cayden Ward tallied 16 points and six rebounds to finish in double figures for the fourth straight game. Senior Isaac Jessup poured in 15 points and Koonce added 12 points and six rebounds. Hyder also grabbed a career-high nine rebounds, and Bandelj secured eight rebounds and a team-high four assists.

The 112 points is the most Cal Poly has scored in a game since a 122-90 home victory over Southern University on Dec. 15, 1998. It marked the sixth time in Division I program history the Mustangs scored 112 points or more in a game.

Cal Poly trailed 47-43 at the half and by as many as 8 points in the second half. There were 19 lead changes in the game and the score was tied on 10 separate occassions.

The Mustangs head to Blue-Green rival UC Santa Barbara on Thursday for a pivotal matchup with the Gauchos. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

(Article courtesy Cal Poly Athletics).