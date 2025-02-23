Cal Poly loses 4-3 at top-ranked Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas. - In what proved to be another defensive battle where Cal Poly and Texas A&M combined for just five hits by the end of six innings, Josh Volmerding had a career night individually but lacked run support against a tough Aggies bullpen during the 4-3 loss.

Volmerding performed his first long, solid start of the season to the tune of a career-high eight strikeouts and three hits allowed through 5 ? innings of work and 111 pitches. This outing slashed his season ERA to 6.52 while making him Cal Poly's strikeouts leader thus far (9 K).

True freshman shortstop Nate Castellon continues making highlight reel plays at the infield's most rangy position, flashing his athletic ability while showing impressive poise for a young and somewhat undersized first-year. The Woodland Hills native is now 5-for-12 this week with three runs after a 3-for-4 game two against the Aggies.

Whether by sheer luck or a miscalculation by A&M's first baseman, what was originally an attempted double play to end the inning turned into a fielder's choice and error when the ball redirected off Zach Daudet's head. Nate Castellon rounded third and came home for an unearned run, Cal Poly's first lead of the game and the series.

Josh Volmerding, making his third start of the year and second of the week, was putting in impressive work against the nation's best team. Despite throwing deep into well-disciplined Aggie at-bats and giving up three walks, through three innings he had yet to give up a hit and already struck out Jace LaViolette twice, a projected top-5 pick in the upcoming MLB draft.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Jack Collins extended his hitting streak to six games with a knock through the left side. Cal Poly played small ball, bunting Dylan Kordic and having Casey Murray Jr. hit a sac fly to put Collins on third.

Braxton Thomas grounded a hard-hit ball between first and second, but the Aggies had slightly shifted their second baseman to play deep enough to handle Thomas' power, resulting in an out and stranding Collins.

The Aggies finally picked up their first hit during the first inning, but Volmerding shut them down again to keep Cal Poly in the lead while picking up his fifth strikeout.

Cal Poly's leadoff hitter and walks leader, freshman Dante Vachini, chalked up his fifth of the season along with a first career stolen base during the top of five. In the bottom, Volmerding tied Griffin Naess for the team lead with eight strikeouts after a 1-2-3 inning that included a pair of K's to finish.

Already a career-high number of strikeouts for Volmerding, the sophomore southpaw became the first Mustang this year to go 100 pitches deep and even picked up his eighth strikeout well past that milestone. Texas A&M's Binderup got a hold of a breaking ball hung over the middle to double the Aggies for the second time that inning and a tie game.

Lefty replaced lefty as Jake Torres relieved Volmerding after 111 pitches and a fantastic three-hit performance against the high-powered Aggies offense.

To start the 7th, Braxton Thomas was grazed by the first pitch of his lead-off at-bat and was advanced two pitches later when Castellon sneakily pulled back a bunt to swing away for a single through the left side, putting two on.

Vachini's second walk of the day and sixth of the season loaded the bases where Ryan Fenn took advantage during a sac fly, giving Cal Poly a brief 2-1 lead. Texas A&M responded in the bottom with a pair of doubles that tied the game before vaulting the Aggies to a 4-2 lead and prompting a pitching change to Tanner Sagouspe.

Sagouspe played the stopper role, striking out two and causing one flyout in just 11 pitches to halt Texas A&M's offensive breakout. Following the Aggies' first out in the eighth, a weather delay was called that persisted for an hour and 26 minutes.

The extended break forced Cal Poly into a change at pitcher for a fresh arm. Charlie Royle came in and did a fine job, also getting a strikeout to end the inning.

Cal Poly gave it a valiant effort in the top of nine, as Castellon singled to center field for his third hit of the game before advancing around to second on a wild pitch and third on a ground out. Fenn's grounder to the Aggie pitcher forced an error that brought Castellon across, but that's all the Mustangs would get as Garza flew out during the next at-bat.

Despite dropping the series with a tough, tightly contested loss, Cal Poly played a great overall game except one inning and gave the nation's best team a run for its money. The Mustangs will look to wrap up the series with an upset win on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. (PST).

(Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics).