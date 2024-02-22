Cal Poly stays in Big West league race with win over Cal State Fullerton

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Junior guard Annika Shah and senior forward Natalia Ackerman both recorded double-doubles to lead Cal Poly women's basketball past Cal State Fullerton at home Thursday 58-47 and get their 10th win of Big West play.

It was Shah's first double-double of her career as she led the Mustangs (14-10, 10-5 BW) with 12 points and a career-high 10 assists. She's the first Mustang to recorded double digit assists in a game since 2014. Ackerman recorded her eighth double-double of the year after finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Cal Poly, who shot 51 percent as a team while limiting the Titans (8-17, 4-11 BW) to just 32 percent.

With the win, Cal Poly moved up into third place in the Big West standings and are just two games back of first place.

After a tight first quarter in which the Mustangs led 16-15, Cal Poly turned up the defense in the second. The Mustangs held Cal State Fullerton to just eight second quarter points which included a 12-4 run over the final six minutes of the half to take a 30-23 lead into halftime.

In the third, Cal Poly was able to extend its lead up to as much as 14 with just under two minutes left. The Titans got within nine with three minutes to go in the fourth but never drew any closer as the Mustangs cruised to victory.

Cal Poly now turns its attention to a big road contest against UC Riverside Saturday at 6 p.m. The Highlanders are one game back of the Mustangs in the Big West standings and beat Cal Poly a few weeks ago in San Luis Obispo.

