Cal Poly men’s basketball loses exhibition game by 15 points to D2 school Cal State LA

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly men's basketball was picked to finish dead last in the Big West and that prediction looks spot on after a dreadful exhibition home loss to NCAA Division 2 school Cal State Los Angeles 59-44.

John Smith is entering his fifth season as head coach at Cal Poly and he has yet to win more than 8 games in a single season with the Mustangs.

His record at Cal Poly is 26-89.

Cal Poly has 9 new players on this year's roster and the growing pains were evident against Cal State LA.

The Golden Eagles closed the first half on a 13-0 run to lead 30-21 at half.

The visitors hit an early second half three-pointer and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Cal Poly will open the regular season at home on Monday against NCAA Division 3 school La Verne.