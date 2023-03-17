Skip to Content
College Sports
By
Published 3:19 pm

After leading Baylor at half, UCSB goes cold and falls 74-56 in a first round NCAA Tournament game

BAYLOR UCSB.00_01_51_27.Still001
UCSB played a great first half but cooled off in the second half and lost 74-56 to Baylor in a first round NCAA Tournament game.

DENVER, Colorado. - UCSB got it half-right against Baylor as the #14 seed Gauchos led 36-35 at halftime against #3 Bears.

But UCSB could not sustain their hot shooting in the second half and lost 74-56 in a first round NCAA Tournament game in the South Region.

UCSB shot 61.5 percent in the first half as they had 7 players score at least 4 points.

Trailing 21-15 Cole Anderson capped an 11-1 scoring run with back-to-back jumpers as the Gauchos grabbed a 26-22 lead.

Santa Barbara limited Baylor to just 2 made three-pointers in the first half but they made 6 triples in the second half to pull away.

Adam Flagler had a game-high 18 points.

Miles Norris led UCSB with 15 points while Big West Player of the Year Ajay Mitchell added 13 points.

UCSB finishes the year at 27-8, the victories are a new single-season school record.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content