After leading Baylor at half, UCSB goes cold and falls 74-56 in a first round NCAA Tournament game

DENVER, Colorado. - UCSB got it half-right against Baylor as the #14 seed Gauchos led 36-35 at halftime against #3 Bears.

But UCSB could not sustain their hot shooting in the second half and lost 74-56 in a first round NCAA Tournament game in the South Region.

UCSB shot 61.5 percent in the first half as they had 7 players score at least 4 points.

Trailing 21-15 Cole Anderson capped an 11-1 scoring run with back-to-back jumpers as the Gauchos grabbed a 26-22 lead.

Santa Barbara limited Baylor to just 2 made three-pointers in the first half but they made 6 triples in the second half to pull away.

Adam Flagler had a game-high 18 points.

Miles Norris led UCSB with 15 points while Big West Player of the Year Ajay Mitchell added 13 points.

UCSB finishes the year at 27-8, the victories are a new single-season school record.